Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. 17,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,451. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.