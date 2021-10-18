Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ORAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
ORAN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. 17,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,451. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.30.
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
