Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:ORC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.99. 9,812,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $15,809,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 933,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

