Oribel Capital Management LP Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 792.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of nCino worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in nCino by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $254,459.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,153,835. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

