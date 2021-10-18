Oribel Capital Management LP Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oribel Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $211.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $212.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

