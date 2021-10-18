Oribel Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 905.7% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

