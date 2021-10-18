Oribel Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $248.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.