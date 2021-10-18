Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $406.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.83. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.34, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

