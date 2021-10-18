Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases 138,100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 314.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $24,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

