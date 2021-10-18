Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 74.4% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after buying an additional 383,441 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $263.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

