Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,420 shares of company stock worth $40,697,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

