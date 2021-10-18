Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 400 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Gartner worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $311.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.38. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

