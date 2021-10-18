ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.25. 2,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $609.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 71,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

