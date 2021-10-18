Origin Dollar Trading Down 0.2% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00065493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00100008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.82 or 1.00160656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.51 or 0.05997493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

