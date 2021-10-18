OriginTrail One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.61 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $218.45 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00193795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,456,114 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

