Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OESX shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

OESX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

