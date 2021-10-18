Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.30

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Oyj will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

