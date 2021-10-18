Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

DNNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,992. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

