Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 4,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,210,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 515,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $388,819,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $276,186,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $170,032,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $154,169,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

