Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Up 33.6% in September

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 205.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $77,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

