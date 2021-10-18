OST Hits One Day Volume of $2,485.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. OST has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $2,485.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00194633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00088949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

