Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.67

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 7050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

