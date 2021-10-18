Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Short Interest Update

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,763. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after buying an additional 476,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,806. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

