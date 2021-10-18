OWNDATA Market Cap Hits $386,157.30 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $386,157.30 and $15.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 60.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.02 or 0.00472019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.22 or 0.01078025 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

