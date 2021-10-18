PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

