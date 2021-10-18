Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

