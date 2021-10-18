Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.42. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.5% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 96.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $135.94. 2,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

