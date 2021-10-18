PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Down 1%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) shares were down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 143,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 511,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

