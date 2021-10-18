PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.46

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

MPGPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.