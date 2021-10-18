Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Short Interest Update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,390,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 54,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $13,934,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,081,487 shares of company stock valued at $170,296,024. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

