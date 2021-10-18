Pangolin Achieves Market Cap of $24.94 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $24.94 million and $1.51 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.24 or 0.99629075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.62 or 0.05993815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.