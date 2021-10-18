Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.67. 1,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,599. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

