Par Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,010 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 1,382 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $997.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Par Pacific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.