ParallelCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 81.6% lower against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,570.54 and approximately $6.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00305300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

