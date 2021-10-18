Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Paramount Group worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after buying an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 538.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 1,634,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 53.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 1,100,643 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

