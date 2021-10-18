Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Paramount Group worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 538.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,643 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.