Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.44.

Several research firms have commented on PLC. Cormark upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57.

Shares of PLC traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$37.16. 43,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,555. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 38.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.72. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$27.02 and a 52 week high of C$38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.