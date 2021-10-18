PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.56 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $103.00 million and $3.56 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.95 or 0.00471199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.14 or 0.01091788 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 125,943,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

