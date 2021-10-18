Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.29. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $785.78 million, a P/E ratio of 148.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
