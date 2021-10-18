Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Partners Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,170. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

