Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

PSYTF opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

