Patrick W. Smith Sells 4,162 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.70. 194,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.