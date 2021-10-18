Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Patriot Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Patriot Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

