Paybswap Price Reaches $0.0051 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a market cap of $763,656.98 and approximately $20,516.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00102264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.79 or 0.99754783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.16 or 0.06030839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,752,556 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.