PayBX (AXPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00041525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00194272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars.

