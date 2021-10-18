Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 837,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 652,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 215.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 155,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 71.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.79.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.37. 13,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,784. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.90 and a 200 day moving average of $215.55.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

