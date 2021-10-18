Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,466. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
