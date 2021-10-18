Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,466. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $236,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $266,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

