PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $266.55 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $313.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

