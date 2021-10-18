PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 93,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $50.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

