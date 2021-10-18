PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Up 4.1%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.92. 841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 958,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

