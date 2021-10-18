PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

